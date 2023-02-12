The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that over 1.16 million tertiary institutions admission seekers have so far registered to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede stated this yesterday during a monitoring tour of some Computer-based Test (CBT) centres in Abuja.

During the tour, Oloyede visited CBT centres located at Total Child International School, Dutse; JAMB Abuja zonal office, Life Camp; Global Distance Learning Institute and Sascon International College, Abuja.

He also said that the board would not extend the deadline for the 2023 Unified UTME registration and warned centre administrators against extortion of candidates.

It would be recalled that the sale of the 2023 UTME commenced on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and is set to close on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JAMB registrar said, “Registration is going on well except for some of these schools. UTME is not a school-based examination; it’s individual candidates and you can see what that school… is doing, collecting N30,000 from candidates in the name of JAMB and then end up mixing up the telephone number of the candidates.

“So, once they miss the telephone number of candidates, it is unlikely that the candidates, when we are contacting them if we want to make a change in their timetable, you’d send text to them and it will not get to them. Also, after they graduate from the school and want to change course, they won’t have access to it.

“That is a way of extorting the parents and we will take adequate steps to make sure that we stop that. One of the reasons is that we will tell every CBT centre to stop doing bulk purchase of pins and bulk registration. So, if a centre sells more than one pin to a source or collects money for more than one pin from a source, then we will sanction such a centre.”

He urged candidates to report cases of extortion, saying that there is a code for candidates to reach the board when they come across any case of extortion, while promising that there will be a reward for such an act.