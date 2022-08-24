The serving Senator representing Jigawa South-West senatorial district of Jigawa State, Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, has won the fresh senatorial primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) in Jigawa South-West.

The party’s fresh primary election followed the death of the initial winner and APC flag bearer for the Jigawa South-West senatorial election in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Hon. Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya.

Nakudu, who initially contested for the party’s gubernatorial ticket but lost to the incumbent deputy governor, Malam Umar Namadi, was the sole contestant in the fresh senatorial primary election held on Wednesday.

Declaring the result of the primary election, the chairman of APC Fresh Primary Election Committee for Jigawa South-West senatorial district, Engr. Shehu Umar, said a total of 375 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Engr. Umar said Senator Nakudu scored all the 375 votes cast as there was cancelled or invalid vote.

“Therefore having scored the highest votes and satisfied the requirements, Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu is declared winner of the fresh primary election conducted today 24th August, 2022 at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle Dutse,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Nakudu expressed his appreciation to the party leaders and all members, promising to work for the success of the party at all levels in the upcoming 2023 general election.