Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has stressed the importance of using modern technology, gadgets and equipment to effectively fight insecurity in the country.

Akeredolu, who noted that security has gone beyond mere firing of guns, emphasised his belief in state police as a recipe to guarantee security in the country.

The governor called on the National Assembly to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police in the interest of the country and the citizenry.

Speaking at the presentation of high-tech Surveillance Drone and five brand new operational motorcycles donated to Amotekun Corps by Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Political and Legislative Matters, Akeredolu explained that the kind gesture would go a long way in assisting Amotekun Corps in combating crimes and criminalities in the state.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, at the event held at Amotekun head office in Akure, the governor appreciated the donor for supporting what is crucial to the state government at this time.

While stressing that security of lives and property of the citizens is paramount to his administration, Akeredolu also lauded the Amotekun Corps for living up to expectations.

He, however, encouraged other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to contribute their quota to further boost the security architecture in the state.

Earlier, the donor, Dr Adeyeye said the gesture was to mark his birthday celebration and support Governor Akeredolu’s relentless efforts in tackling insecurity across the state.

Adeyeye explained that the drone was capable of at least surveying about seven-kilometre radius.

According to him, “This drone can fly not less than 500 metres into the air, you are not going to see it when it is moving around. It can be in the air for not less than 45 minutes.

“Like every other thing in Nigeria, government alone cannot do it. Every citizen must be ready to support what government is doing, and that is why I have come to give my own widow’s mite to support Mr Governor in equipping Amotekun Corps in the state.

“I’m giving Amotekun Corps five motorcycles, and most importantly, a Surveillance Drone,” Adeyeye stated.

Reacting, Commander of Amotekun Corps and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, expressed the Corps’ gratitude to the donor.

Adeleye explained that the drone and motorcycles donated would further enhance the operational capabilities of the Corps in the State.