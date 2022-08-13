National Agricultural Mechanisation Cooperative of Nigeria (NAMCON) has trained 4, 572 residents across the 44 local government areas of Kano State on modern poultry.

The initiative is part of the cooperative’s contributions to the alleviation of poverty in Nigeria, particularly in rural areas and a subset of NAMCON’s Women Nurturing Birds for Wealth Empowerment Programme.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Kano, president of NAMCON, Dr. Aliyu Waziri, said the goal of the initiative was to create jobs and uplift the standard of living of the people.

A statement from his media office said; “We are in the business of creating job opportunities and elevation of the poor masses in Nigeria. That is why we are supporting the mission of the transformation agenda of Mr. President in diversifying the economy from oil to non oil. We want our farming to be mechanized.”

Kano State coordinator of NAMCON, Alhaji Abdulhamid Yakubu, said after intensive training, the association would help the beneficiaries to set up their farms.

Women Nurturing Birds for Wealth Empowerment Program is designed to empower women and youths in poultry management and entrepreneurship. 60,000 women and youths are expected to benefit from this project nationwide and the scheme is expected to produce 125 million broiler birds per annum.

Dr. Waziri who has launched the programme in various cities in Nigeria said the Kano initiative would go a long way in making farming attractive and rewarding to young people.