Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has charged the state’s students in Glocol University, India to avoid cultism and other social vices that may damage their future and affect their academic performance.

He gave the charge when he received the students a courtesy visit led by the commissioner for higher education, Prof Mohammad Munkaila at the Government House in Damaturu.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana urged them to be guided by ethical values, good conduct and moral behaviors as well as compliance to acceptable norms of India.

Gubana said government had approved the sponsorship of 233 Yobe youths for various undergraduate courses in the university as part of government’s effort to reform education in the state.

In his remarks Professor Munkaila said they were at the Government House to show appreciation for giving the students opportunity to study abroad.

He said the students were presently on internship in their various courses and commended their maturity and performance while abroad.

In another development, the governor has approved the contract for the supply, installation and operation of Sesame seeds cleaning and packaging machines to in Nguru, Potiskum and Damaturu, the state capital.

The contract was awarded to Damuli Investment Company Ltd at N379.5m and the agreement was signed on August 10, 2022 at the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Tourism.

The commissioner for commerce, Hon. Barma Shettima, signed on behalf of the state government while Liman A. Dabuwa signed for Damuli Investment Company Limited.

The intervention is expected to engender forward and backward integration, create wealth and gainful employment and reduce the dependence of the state on statutory allocations.

The venture will be driven by Yobe Investment Company Limited with Working Capital support from commercial and development banks.