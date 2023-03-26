The bilateral ties between Namibia and Nigeria raise hope of increased trade and investment and the potential to boost tourism as both countries work to strengthen the long-standing friendships that started in the days of the struggle for independence.

The High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, Humphrey Geiseb, buttressed the strategic importance of these ties while delivering his speech during events to celebrate the 33rd independence anniversary of his country, which was held in Abuja recently.

He said “Thirty-three years ago, Namibia became one of the last African countries to gain independence after a protracted struggle for national independence. During this period, the people of Namibia received support from many countries all over the world, especially African countries.

“Nigeria, right from 1 October 1960, has accompanied the people of Namibia and provided resolute support. Nigeria provided logistical, political, diplomatic and all-around support to the cause of Namibia’s freedom.

“Because of Nigeria’s commitment to our struggle and the visionary leadership of Nigeria’s leaders has allowed Namibia to have a sizable number of graduates from Nigeria who became civil servants of the new administration of the Independent Republic of Namibia. Nigeria, under late General Murtalla Mohammed, aligned itself with the people of Southern Africa and became a member of the Group of Frontline States. Hence we always referred to the Frontline States and Nigeria.”

The ties between both countries will further be boosted this year, when Namibia will host the 5th Session of the Namibia-Nigeria Joint Commission of Cooperation. This meeting, according to the Namibian envoy, will allow the two countries to review and build on the outcomes of the 4th Session which was held in 2010. Furthermore, there will also be a review of the number of Agreements signed during the past decade.

In the past four years, Nigeria has invested in Namibia and created value with the blossoming of two Charcoal factories owned by Nigerian investors in Namibia. These two companies, Premier Charcoal based in Outjo and King Charcoal in Walvis Bay, are an excellent demonstration of utilising African expertise to develop African raw materials, Ambassador Geiseb said.

He said further that “This is indeed a great stepping stone to robust intra-African trade that all African countries will enjoy under the African Continental Free Trade Area, adding that the two countries have worked on more than 10 Agreements that are ready for signature during the 5th Session of the Joint Commission.

“It is our hope that the Memorandum of Understanding between our Port Authorities, the Namibia Port Authority and the Nigeria Port Authority and our Investment Promotion Agencies, will be concluded. A fruitful relationship between our port authorities will facilitate increased trade and allow for more exports from Nigeria to Namibia and vice versa. Namibia currently exports salt and electronics to Nigeria. The value of salt export currently stands at USD 6 million,” he said.

Namibia also presents opportunities for Nigerians to invest in tourism as the number of Nigerians travelers to Namibia increased in 2022. Namibia’s Etosha Park, sand dunes in Sossusvlei, coastal tourism sites, Namibia’s bright skies and other attractions are waiting to welcome more Nigerian travellers.

“During the past decade, the Namibian manufacturing industry has grown significantly and today Namibia is able to produce a number of quality consumer items. The High Commission of Namibia will continue to engage various stakeholders to explore market access for some of these products while we await the finalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement on items such as beef.

“With the involvement of the Namibia-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we hope the entrepreneurs will utilise the opportunities for bilateral trade,” the Namibian envoy added.

Also speaking during the event, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, praised the resilience of the Namibian people, adding that Nigeria had played a very prominent role in the liberation of the former South West Africa from the shackles of colonial bondage.

He recalled that Nigeria also greatly assisted Namibia to develop its human resources through the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) stressing that both countries will continue to strengthen their ties for mutual benefits.