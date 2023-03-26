Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has refused to speak on the alleged 10-month unpaid salary by his employer, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

A close source at the Super Eagles camp had disclosed that NFF has not paid the Portuguese in the last ten months. He however played down the issue during Thursday’s press briefing ahead of Friday’s Nigeria versus Guinea Bissau game saying his salary was not supposed to be discussed in the public.

“The situation about my salary is between me and the NFF. I can’t share anything about it. I can share the information with my wife because she is my wife and there is no problem with that,” he said jokingly.

“It’s not all about the money. All we need now is to focus on the Guinea match on Friday because we are one step away from qualifying.”

The salary allegedly owed the Portuguese is $700,000 in total (about N322m). The former Saudi Arabia and Venezuela coach was appointed in May 2022 on a monthly pay of $70,000.