Nigerian students on Friday called on the Federal Government and the agency handling the students’ loan to be transparent in the implementation of the scheme.

The students under the aegis of their umbrella body, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also called for an urgent action on the alleged deportation of Nigerian students from Teesside University in the UK for defaulting on their school fees.

These were contained in a statement signed by NANS’ National President, Comrade Pedro Obi, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obi in the statement called on the Federal Government to appoint individuals of unquestionable integrity and competence to oversee the disbursement of the student loans scheme to guarantee its success and sustainability.

NANS insisted that the Federal Government must take immediate and decisive action to protect the rights and future of the Nigeria students abroad.

While commending the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for initiating the student loan scheme, NANS called on the government to engage all relevant stakeholders in the implementation of the scheme.

According to the student body, if properly implemented, the loan would not only alleviate the financial burdens faced by many students and their families, but is also capable of ending mass exodus of Nigerian students outside the country for studies.

“The loan scheme should be designed to be inclusive and accessible to all eligible students, regardless of their socio-economic background. Criteria for loan eligibility and repayment terms should be clearly defined and communicated to avoid any ambiguity or discrimination.

“We believe that with careful planning and execution, the student loan scheme will not only enhance educational opportunities, but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Nigeria,” Obi said.

NANS extends its full support to the Federal Government in this endeavour, saying it looks forward to seeing the positive impact of the initiative on the students and the educational system.