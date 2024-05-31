Men of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested seven members of a syndicate that specialised in dismantling stolen vehicles for sale as spare parts in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspects were apprehended at Madi area, along Oko-Olowo-Jebba Expressway, while dismantling a Nissan Almera car, said to have been stolen at gunpoint in Lagos State.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Friday.

The statement read: “At approximately 1200hrs on 24/05/2024, detectives were alerted to suspicious activities at a dump site located around the Madi area along the Oko- Olowo/Jebba expressway in Ilorin, where individuals were seen dismantling a car.

“Upon arrival at the scene, Abdulateef Abdulwahab, Wasiu Musa, and Tajudeen Abdulrasak were arrested. A dismantled Nissan Almera car, ash in color, with Lagos registration number AKD919AU, was recovered.

“During interrogation, the suspects provided information leading to the arrest of additional accomplices namely: Usman Oseni, Abdulrasheed Jimoh, Abdulrasak Ayinde, and Lukman Ibrahim, all residents of Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan Almera was snatched at gunpoint in Lagos State and transported to Ilorin for dismantling and resale.

Two other suspects, Olarewaju Sukirulahi and an individual known as “Old Solder,” remain at large. Efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend these fleeing suspects.”

Ejire-Adeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya, commended the swift and professional actions of the officers involved in the operation.

“He reaffirms the commitment of the Kwara State Police Command to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. Theft and other illegal activities will not be tolerated in Kwara State, and those who engage in such acts will face the full weight of the law,” the PPRO added.