To mark the 2022 Nigerian Army Day, the Nigerian Army Officer Wives Association (NAOWA), Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison Chapter has advised women in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Durumi, FCT, to embrace family planning in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

Speaking during a visit to the camp yesterday, the NAOWA AHQ Garrison coordinator, Mrs Asma’u Garba, said the association is saddened by the plight of the IDPs, hence the decision to visit them with different relief materials.

She said NAOWA is built on the principles and norms of the Nigerian Army and that their motto is “Unity and Charity.” She added that on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2022, they strive to exemplify this by reaching out to the less privileged, within and outside their environment. She revealed that Durumi IDPs Camp had been chosen as the reach out location for the less privileged to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2022.

“However, it is depressing to see people living in this kind of environment. I just pray that conditions of IDPs are improved all over Nigeria. It is touching. I will advise the IDPs not to lose hope. There is always light at the end of the tunnel, so we will continue to pray for them. This gesture will be as frequent as we have the relief materials. We will be visiting other IDPs camps too. These gifts are from our hearts. Nothing is too much for the IDPs,” she said.

Also, the wife of the military secretary, Mrs Maryam Abdussalam, said the NAOWA AHQ Garrison is making plans to ensure that the sufferings of the IDPs are ameliorated, lamenting that the IDPs give birth to more children than they can cater for.

“I am a mother. I am heartbroken seeing the condition of living of the IDPs in this camp. It is depressing and disheartening. I won’t wish this on anyone. I can assure you that we will do something to make sure that we improve their condition of living. We will provide more interventions for them,” she said.