Federal government has indicated its readiness to offer admission to Nigerian students who were displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine, stressing that there are plans to give them placement in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fransisca Omayi in an effort to give the displaced students a chance to return to their academic pursuits.

Omayi said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them continue their studies.

“In this connection, interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before 15th July, 2022.”

This offer might entice the returnee students but they face the grim situation at home where the public universities have been shut down for months because of the ongoing strike by university teachers over reported neglect of public universities by the federal government.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, triggered major threats to Nigerian students in the beleaguered Ukraine as they fled back home in their hundreds.