All Progressives Congress (APC) Stalwart in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye has said that skills in sports can be used to create resilient, sustainable, and strong communities in the Niger Delta region.

He added that sport can unify people in a way nothing else can and has the power to change the world.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja as part of preparations towards the finale of an ongoing local soccer event in Isaba kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State tagged, “Omo-Agege-Jude Football Empowerment Tournament”, Engr. Akpodubakaye explained that as a strong believer in the power of sport to unite people, the maiden edition of the soccer tournament was being organised to mobilise community folks to foster peaceful co-existence and inclusive growth in the area.

According to Engr. Akpodubakaye, the tournament slated for Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Akori Primary School Field Pere-ama in Isaba, will be witnessed by top politicians from across the state, captains of industry, businessmen, traditional rulers, and great Ijaw leaders.

Including prominent APC leader in Warri South-West, High Chief Michael Johnny, informed that the Omo-Agege-Jude empowerment soccer cup event will officially commence on January 20, dovetailing into the grand finale on January 22, 2023, at Isaba community.

“Sport can unify people in a way nothing else can and has the power to change the world. Sport speaks an international language, it has the power to change you, and the world. Sport has the power to change the world in so many ways.

“Sport brings people of all creeds, nationalities, and backgrounds together to embrace unity and one-ness. In sports, it doesn’t matter what you do for a living, or what side of the tracks you grew up on, whether you are playing on the field or cheering the athletes from the sidelines, everyone is equal.

“In that moment or sport, everyone is united in their passion for their love of the game and their chosen team. Sport promotes the values of loyalty, discipline, fortitude, courage, and respect. Teammates become lifelong friends, and you sacrifice for the people that share the same jersey as you. You become more confident and sociable, learning things about yourself and what brings out the best in others.

“Sport unites people from all walks of life behind a common goal. It creates opportunities for individual growth, improves physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as develops confidence and a sense of empowerment.

“Sport is the essence of growth, resilience, and passion. It allows you to build relationships with a variety of different people and creates an enjoyable space to learn through action. Whether you play or watch, sport is the essence of growth, resilience, and passion.

“ It brings people from all walks of life together under the same banner and has become the common language of the world”, Engr. Akpodubakaye said.