Napoli coach Antonio Conte believes his team will put an end to Juventus unbeaten record in the Serie A this season.

In an interview with TribalFootball, Conte stated that his players are in high spirit and ready to overcome Juventus on Saturday.

“Juventus is undefeated in 21 games, no team has managed to beat them, so all these demerits do not exist.

“Many draws could have been victories and this gap was created, let’s not forget that last year we arrived 18-20 points from Juventus, we forget the gaps compared to Juve, Milan and Atalanta.

“Every now and then let’s remember it, it’s important. The gap compared to last year today we have all forgotten.”