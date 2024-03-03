The Director General, Nigerian Army Resources Centre, Maj. Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd) has advocated constitutional role for traditional rulers and local government autonomy to address insecurity in the country.

He said the world was in a state of global crises as no part was spared of insecurity.

He made the call in a paper presented at the 44th annual general meeting of the alumni association of the national institute in Abuja.

He said over 160 million arms were in circulation, adding that efforts at solving security challenges must be at the local level.

Gen. Wahab said government’s interference in the traditional institution was weakening its ability to discharge desired roles in the fight against insecurity.

He also urged the government to allow local governments to function in order to address security issues.

He noted that the era of blaming challenges on colonial masters was over.

Wahab while calling for good and inclusive governance also called for social justice to deter intending criminals.