The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has entered into partnership with Facebook and the National Centre for Missing And Exploited Children in the United States, to set up Amber Alert Nigeria whereby Facebook sends alerts to targeted facebook community to help find missing children in Nigeria.

The chairman of NAPTIP in Kwara State, Mr Sa’adu Ajara, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital at a ceremony marking the 2022 World Day Against Human Trafficking.

Ajara, who said the partnership between NAPTIP and Facebook becomes necessary, disclosed that “due to the increase in state and interstate trafficking, buying and selling of children and cryptic pregnancies.”

The NAPTIP chairman, therefore, urged stakeholders to synergise and be proactive in combating child trafficking in Nigeria.

On the use of internet to perpetrate human trafficking, Ajara disclosed that NAPTIP headquarters has set up a small cybercrime team dedicated to tackle online crimes.

“The Agency conducts Joint Investigations with Interpol, DSS, Nigeria Police,Force and others to tackle targeted cybercrimes, and the use of technology to create awareness,” he added.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of the Network Against Child Trafficking Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Mr Olufemi Oyedeji, said human trafficking which is a global reality and a gross human rights violation requires concerted efforts by all to fight.

He stated that, “it is estimated that between 20 to 40 million people are in modern slavery every year globally. Human trafficking earns estimated profits of $150 billion annually for traffickers. Also an estimated 71% of human trafficking are women and girls while men and boys account for 29%.

“In Nigeria, human trafficking affects 36 states including FCT. It is said that poverty, youth unemployment, lack of educational and economic opportunities, displacement and ignorance remain contributing factors. Traffickers now use hunting and fishing social media strategy to lure victims.”

The keynote speaker at the event, Mr Kunle Osisanya-Afolabi, charged Nigerians to go back to God and seek forgiveness, adding that with prayers; nothing is impossible.

“We have to start doing things differently, everyone has to be technologically inclined and utilize internet in a positive manner,” he stated.