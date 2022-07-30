No fewer than 250 residents of Rumuogba Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, have benefitted from a free eye care medical outreach programme organized by the Rotary Club of Rumuogba Golden.

The free eye medicare programme, with the theme: “Vision for all”, also featured screening awareness of Hepatitis B done in commemoration of the 2020 World Hepatitis Day.

Speaking to newsmen during the event, President of Rotary Club of Rumuogba Golden, Ngozi Okwum, expressed delight with the massive turn out of people in the community with one ailment of eye problem or the other.

Describing the programme as a huge success, Okwum said it was the desire of members of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Rumuogba Golden to seek a way to impact positively on the lives of the masses in Rumuogba community, having seen that a lot of them do not know where to go or afford the money to get glasses.

The Rotary Club President said: “Truly, I never envisaged that the turnout of people would be so massive but thank God that we were able to attend to all successfully, by dispensing drugs and provision of free eye-glasses as prescribed by the Optometrist on ground”.

Okwun thanked the traditional Ruler of Rumuogba Community, Eze Temple Ejekwu, as well as members of the community for their show of hospitality accorded to Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Rumuogba Golden and assured them of a continuous partnership with the community in impacting lives.

Some of the beneficiaries of the double medical programme, in the community, who spoke to newsmen, were full of praises for the Rotary Club of Rumuogba Golden, for remembering them

The beneficiaries, who described the magnanimity of the club as not only wonderful but a good humanitarian service worthy of emulation, prayed God to replenish their purse from where they got the money to impact on the lives of the down trodden in the society.