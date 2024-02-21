The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service(NAQS) has commenced a nationwide clampdown on the smuggling and hoarding of agricultural commodities in a move to stabilise food prices.

The agency, which is responsible for regulating the handling of agricultural products in Nigeria, said the campaign was part of its mandate to ensure that Nigerians have access to safe and affordable food.

According to the acting comptroller-general of NAQS, Dr. Godwin Audu, in a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Akanji Joshua, the campaign was in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of the current administration to prioritise food security as a key national concern.

He said the agency was determined to prevent the smuggling of agricultural commodities out of the country through the ports and land borders, as this practice undermines the local production and supply chain.

To achieve this, he added that NAQS was enhancing its surveillance and control measures at all entry and exit points, where officers of the agency were conducting rigorous inspections and monitoring to ensure no agro commodity is exported without authorisation.

Audu also appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity related to the hoarding or smuggling of agricultural commodities, as he stressed the importance of community participation and collaboration for the success of the campaign.