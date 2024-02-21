The Rivers State Police Command has invited the chairman of Etche local government area council of the state, Dr. Obinna Anyanwu, to appear before the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The Command, in a letter dated February 20, 2024 and signed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okehi Police Division, Benjamin Ugwuegbulem, also directed Anyanwu to come along with his Chief of Staff, Promise Nwankwo.

The invitation may not be unconnected to last Sunday’s destruction and burning of properties at the venue of a thanksgiving service organised by supporters of the State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at Afara community in Etche LGA of the State.

Nwankwo was seen in a viral video on social media leading thugs to destroy the properties, including canopies, musical equipment, and chairs at the occasion.

The local government chairman will be questioned by the Commissioner of Police, through the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).