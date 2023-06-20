Nasarawa APC Leaders Meet Over Assembly Crisis

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the former governor and immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South, and Governor Abdullahi Sule, as well as other key stakeholders of the party in the state, met in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday.

The meeting, held at the state’s seat of power, was presided over by Governor Sule, who stated that the interface was intended to “review the state of affairs within the party.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that the lingering leadership crisis rocking the State House of Assembly was a major item on the meeting’s agenda.

Although the Assembly is composed of members elected on the platform of different political parties, two stakeholders of the APC are vying for the speakership of the institution.

The meeting also reviewed the party’s performance in the last general elections in the state and addressed the discontent that arose from the exercises.

During the occasion, Governor Sule admitted the existence of a crisis within the party but emphasized that no family is devoid of misunderstandings.