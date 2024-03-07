Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed “A Bill for a Law to Amend, Repeal and Re-Enact the Nasarawa State Harmonisation and Administration of Revenue Law and for Purposes Connected Therewith.”

The House also passed into law a bill for a “Law to Amend College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia Nasarawa State 2020 and other Matters Connected Thereof.”

The speaker, Hon Danladi Jatau, announced the passage of the two bills during the House proceedings in Lafia yesterday.

According to him, the bill when assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule would curtail multiple tax collections and boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in addition to checkmating irregularities or problems associated with revenue collection in the state.

On the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Bill, the speaker said that the bill if assented to by the governor would change the nomenclature of the headship of the institution from provost to rector and deputy provost to deputy rector.

He directed the clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Governor Abdullahi Sule for further necessary action.

The majority leader of the House, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, earlier moved the motions for the two bills to scale the third reading which was seconded by the minority leader, Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba.

The House unanimously passed the two bills for assent by the governor to become laws.

The House also deliberated on the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology on a “Bill for a Law to Establish the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute Lafia and for other matters connected Thereof.”

The speaker slated April 15, 2024, for the passage of the bill.