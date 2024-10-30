Nasarawa State Disability Commission, in collaboration with Haske Children’s Foundation, has provided free medical outreach to 2000 disadvantaged children in the state.

The medical outreach flagged off on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital, also attracted disabled adults across the state.

The outreach includes free medical screenings and consultations, medication distribution, health education and awareness sessions, and support services for people with disabilities.

Speaking at the occasion, Saleh Barde, the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Disability Rights Commission, said the gesture demonstrated the commission’s commitment to inclusive healthcare and community well-being, made possible through the Haske Children’s Foundation.

He explained that the intervention’s objective was “to provide accessible, quality healthcare services to persons with disabilities, vulnerable populations, and underserved communities.”

He reiterated the commission’s commitment towards advancing disability rights, equality and inclusive healthcare within the state.

He appreciated the invaluable support of the Haske Children’s Foundation, volunteers, medical professionals, donors, and the state government in making the initiative successful.

For her part, Fatima Bello, Founder of Hasken Children Foundation, said the programme was designed to provide sustainable physical, mental, and emotional health care for the beneficiaries’ overall well-being.

She explained that the services offered during the programme included general consultation/treatment, medication dispensing, trauma management and free food for disabled children.

According to her, the programme targeted disabled children from the age of 18 and below.

“Haske Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organisation that focuses on assisting children with disabilities and ensuring they have equal opportunities in their community.

“It aims to promote health, welfare, education, and inclusion. We are committed to changing the narrative surrounding disability starting in Northern Nigeria, Nigeria, Africa and essentially making a global impact,” she stated.