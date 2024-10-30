The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the member representing Abia North/ Abia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh, over his assault on an Abuja Uber driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

This followed the adoption of a motion on ‘Matter of Privilege ‘by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonbvere, at the plenary on Tuesday.

According to Ihonbvere, the lawmaker’s violent engagement with the Uber Driver affected the collective image of all the members of the 10th Assembly.

He said: “We have tried in this House since the 9th House that I know and this House in particular to rebuild our collective image. Individuals use that collective image to interact with the outside world.

“It is the way you build your house, you run your home, you manage your house that outsiders will see and give you respect even before you say a word.

“Mr Speaker, the tendency has been for people particularly in specific sectors to while noting that the House “has a responsibility to Nigerians, to build this institution to where it would, when you hand over that will come before us to have reasons to be proud of us. Our goal is to hand them a banner without stains.

“I want to say that what has been in the news we all probably readily know about is that our member, Honourable Mascot Ikwechegh, had an altercation with a Cab driver. I am not usually the one that handles beginning analysing the video we have all seen or analysing the commentary. Still, I am responsible for saying that this House will not sit and accommodate any aberration.

“If you look at Order 5(e), it spelt out very clearly how to deal with anybody, any form of infraction, aberration, or misconduct by a member of the House.

“This matter is serious enough; it impinges on our collective integrity, attacks the conscience of the average Nigerian, and derogates the public’s image and expectations regarding what we stand for as a house.

“We have to demonstrate to that public that brought us here that we should come here and recognise it. We are pained, we are offended, and we are not happy about it,” he noted.

The lawmaker attempted to speak on the motion, but Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, told him that privileges are not debated according to the House rules.

“Hon. Mascot Ikwechegh, you are raising your hand; we don’t debate privilege; what are you raising your hand for? Point of Order, can you put on (sic) your microphone, please,” Kalu asked the lawmaker to approach the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges on the matter.

Ikwechegh had earlier tendered an ‘unreserved’ apology to the leadership, members of the 10th Assembly, Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the driver for his actions.

He said: “While I am human and not infallible, I remain accountable for my actions. Citizen Abuwatseya and I have explored alternative dispute resolution methods to address this issue and reached a respectful resolution, which I am committed to following.

“Additionally, my sincere apologies to the Inspector General of Police, recognising the unintended disparagement my remarks may have caused to his person, his office, and the entire institution. I reaffirm my respect for the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

“Additionally, I sincerely apologise to the leadership and members of this House and the National Assembly for any goodwill deficit this incident may have caused. I know that my actions reflect not only on myself but also on this esteemed institution and the public’s trust in us.

“This incident has been a humbling reminder of the necessity for restraint and self-control, especially in challenging circumstances. I sincerely apologise for any pain or discomfort my actions may have caused. I am committed to learning from this experience to become a better citizen and a more empathetic representative of the people.

“This experience is particularly disheartening given my recent achievements in constituency engagement, including many interventions in health, agriculture, education, and economic empowerment for my people. It is a teachable moment for me and many in the political sphere, as we are held to higher standards of conduct even under provocation.”