The federal government has recognised states that have made impact in COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunisation.

Nasarawa State was rewarded as the overall best performing state in COVID-19 vaccination with over 100 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated while Ebonyi came first in routine immunisation.

Other states recognised for outstanding performance in COVID-19 vaccination and RI include Jigawa, Benue, Edo, Cross River, Ogun, Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, Abia Adamawa and Lagos.

Speaking during the 2022 African Vaccination Week in Abuja, secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha said the federal government was rewarding excellent performance by individuals and states who have ensured that vaccination exercises remain a priority.

He said; “While it is safe to mention the impressive decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 as a result of the ongoing vaccination, we should not rest on our oars as the virus is still very much with us and as we know, it mutates, making it more dangerous and deadly.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said over 40 million eligible persons in the country had been vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that the achievements in routine immunisation had also been impressive.

“This means that with sustained efforts, COVID-19 and other child-killer diseases will soon become a thing of the past in the country.

“While we are glad that Nigeria is ranked among the high-performing countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccine rollout due to our innovative strategies, we cannot but acknowledge the fact that we still have a lot of work to do. The current vaccination rate of 38 per cent fully vaccinated eligible population across the country is insufficient. We must continue to put in more effort,” he said.