A lawyer at the Gwadangaji area in Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State, Barrister Attahiru Ibrahim, was yesterday killed by gunmen.

Attahiru according to the police spokesman in the state, SP Nafiu Abubakar, was killed by people yet unknown but his wife, Farida, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Nafiu told newsmen in Birnin Kebi that on received the information, a team of policemen mobilised to the scene and forced themselves into Attahiru’s house where the late barrister was in a pool of blood and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The police spokesman added that soon after, his wife, Farida, was arrested by the police. He said the state commissioner of police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, had directed the DPO of Gwadangaji area to immediately transfer the case to the state CID in Birnin Kebbi for proper investigation.