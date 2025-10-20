Director-general, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, to Nasarawa State Governor, Yakubu Lamai, has charged Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility as a key ingredient for national growth and development.

Lamai, who represented the governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, made the call in his keynote address at the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards 2025, held over the weekend in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme “Social Responsibility: Building a Culture of Collective Accountability”, the governor said the awards go beyond pageantry and aesthetics, noting that their essence lies in encouraging individuals and organisations who have remained consistent in doing good for society.

“The essence of the Megastar Man of the Year Award, culminating in 10 years, is really to be the wind beneath your wings, such that you can continue to soar. It is about encouraging those who are doing good and motivating all of us to do even better,” he said.

Governor Sule emphasised that leadership and citizenship must be guided by shared values and personal accountability, citing Chinua Achebe’s The Trouble with Nigeria, which identified the failure of leadership by example as the country’s central problem.

He urged Nigerians to look inward and take responsibility for their actions, stressing that nation-building is not solely the duty of leaders.

“We often move away from collective responsibility. But for true progress, citizens, leaders and stakeholders must share a pact of values that binds them together beyond religion, tribe, or ambition,” he said.

The event organiser, Dr. Adeniyi Ifetayo, said the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards were instituted to recognise individuals who have remained consistent and focused in their pursuits over the past 10 years despite Nigeria’s challenging socio-economic environment.

“When we talk about Megastar man in the decade, we are looking at consistency and focus. It’s easy to start something and make noise for one year, but sustaining impact over 10 years deserves recognition,” Ifetayo said.

He added that the awards spotlight achievers in five key sectors — governance, real estate, philanthropy, creative industry, and security — with the goal of inspiring younger generations to persevere and remain purpose-driven.

Among the honorees was chairman and editor-in-chief of ThisDay Newspapers and Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena who received the Lifetime Achievement Award in African Media Excellence.

Receiving the award on his behalf, the Director of News at Arise News, Sumner Shagari Sambo, thanked Megastar Media for recognising Obaigbena’s contribution to journalism and public service broadcasting.

“We are committed to delivering news in an unbiased manner, serving the people, and ensuring that citizens get accurate information that empowers them,” Sambo said.