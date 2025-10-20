Tiamin Rice Processing Company is awaiting a directive from the federal government to commence activities, especially rice cultivation on the 50,000 hectares of land allocated to it in Toro local government area of Bauchi State under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI’s} Irrigate Nigeria Project.

The project, being executed through a public-private partnership (PPP), involves 50,000 hectares of farmland allocated to the company by the Bauchi State government under Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

At a Toro stakeholders’ familiarisation visit to the company’s headquarters in Bauchi yesterday, the group managing director of Tiamin Rice Company Limited, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, commended Mohammed for providing land for the company’s rice cultivation efforts.

Represented by Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa, Aminu said, “His Excellency, the Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, out of his visionary leadership invited us to Bauchi not only to set up a rice processing plant, but also to set up a farm from which we would produce the rice that we will mill in the company..

“As a result, the federal government saw our initiative in collaboration with the government of Bauchi State and decided to partner with the state. This partnership was launched at our 10,000-hectare rice cultivation site in Udubo of Gamawa LGA of Bauchi state in March this year under the Irrigate Nigeria Project of the federal government,” he noted.

Receiving the delegation, the general manager of Tiamin Rice, Alhaji Abubakar Bala Giade, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to producing high-quality rice that meets international standards while promoting community welfare through robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Tiamin Rice is built on quality, innovation and community service. Our goal is not just to feed the nation with premium rice but also to empower local communities through job creation, infrastructure development, and social investment,” Giade said.

He emphasised that Tiamin Rice remained dedicated to ensuring host communities benefit directly from its presence, pledging greater focus on education, healthcare, and local infrastructure as part of its CSR strategy.

“As we expand into Toro LGA, we see an opportunity to strengthen our impact through sustainable partnerships. We are also exploring avenues for youths and women empowerment through agricultural training, entrepreneurship and skill acquisition to reduce unemployment and boost local productivity,” he added.

On behalf of the community, the chairman of Toro local government area, Abubakar Dembo, said that they were at the meeting to have first-hand information on how the company operates and the kind of equipment to be deployed to Toro LGA for the project.