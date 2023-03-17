Nasarawa State government has disowned a communique on the creation and upgrade of chiefdoms which has gone viral on social media.

According to the said communique, the memo on the creation of additional chiefdoms emanated from the office of the Secretary to the government, Barr Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyi.

In the said ‘communique’, which was purported to have been addressed to the commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs, it was alleged that Governor Abdullahi Sule, granted approval for the creation, upgrading and renaming of some specific Mada Chiefdoms, amongst others.

In particular, the said ‘communique’ listed the creation and naming of Mada Chiefdom in Kokona local government area, with the title of the paramount ruler to be known as the Sarkin Tatara, as well as the upgrading of the Sarkin Akwanga to the Emir of Akwanga, who according to the said letter will occupy the completed Chun Mada palace in Akwanga.

It also said the headquarters of Akwanga West Development Area would be relocated to Gudi.

However, the state government through the Abdulkareem Ibn Bala, permanent secretary, political affairs on behalf of the SSG, said the purported communique which surfaced two days to the Governorship and House of Assembly Election a forged document created in an orchestrated attempt to cause disaffection and to mislead the electorates in the state.

He urged the people of the state especially those in the affected area to discontenace the said communique.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said ‘communique’ trending on social media does not originate from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State. It is a forged document created in an orchestrated attempt to cause disaffection and to mislead the electorates, especially that the said ‘communique’ surfaced only two days before the Governorship and House of Assembly election.

“To set the record straight, any discerning individual will immediately recognize that the ‘communique’ was poorly written and depicts gross unprofessionalism, especially that the said ‘communique’ was claimed to have originated from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, known for its high professionalism.

“It should be stated clearly that, at no time did the government of Nasarawa State, contemplate creating, upgrading or even renaming those chiefdoms listed in the fake document.

“The good people of Nasarawa State, particularly those mentioned in the fake communique are hereby urged to disregard the letter and its content,” he said.