Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has explained that the delay in paying some primary school teachers their February salaryies was as a result of technical hitches that will soon be rectified.

In a statement that was signed by the government’s head of human resource department, Malam Ahmed Sani said that First City Monument Bank(FCMB) has successfully paid teachers in five local governments.

The statement said the bank explained that the problem is ‘’attributed to the severe network challenges that all banks are facing, as a result of a deluge of online transfers, occasioned by the naira redesign policy.’’

The statement listed the local governments whose teachers have been paid as Ikara, Igabi, Jaba, Kauru and Sanga area councils.

Sani said the salaries of teachers in 14 local governments were pending on the bank’s platform adding that, some of the pending local government areas were Kaduna North, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria area councils, as well as Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local governments.

The human resources head added that salaries of Kubau, Lere, Sabon Gari, Kaduna South, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Kudan local governments teachers were also pending.

The statement added: “the bank has isolated all the outstanding salary payments and they are being treated manually for them to be closed without further delay.’’

KADSUBEB assured ‘’all the teachers that the bank is doing everything possible to ensure speedy payment and relevant update will be provided as soon as the situation improves.’’

The statement however pointed out that ‘’the following local governments are yet to send their staff salaries to KADSUBEB: Kaura, Kachia, Kagarko and Birnin Gwari.’’