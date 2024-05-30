Ad

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Danladi Jatau, has scored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu high in the provision of infrastructure, security, and other sectors of the economy in the last year in office.

The speaker also acknowledged the giant strides recorded by Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration in Nasarawa State, saying that the governor has written his name in gold. He cited oil discovery, solid mineral exploration, inflow of investors, employment, enhanced revenue, and payment of pension and gratuity, among others.

He spoke during an interview with journalists yesterday in Lafia.

Speaker Jatau said President Tinubu deserves commendation for his bold decisions to address some of the nation’s long-term challenges.

He said the current hardships faced by citizens as a result of fuel subsidy removal are temporary, and the nation will soon overcome them and be better for it.

The speaker also appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule’s developmental strides across the state.

“So far, Engr. A. A. Sule has performed credibly well in providing infrastructure, security, employment, and mineral exploration.

“ We are happy with what His Excellency is doing. He has also attracted investors to the state; look at the lithium processing plant in the state, not to talk of oil discovery, payment of pension and gratuity which is a first of its kind, massive employment in the civil service, the enhanced revenue base of the state among others,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu, saying that Tinubu and Governor Sule’s administrations are addressing the hardship Nigerians face over the removal of the fuel subsidy in the country.