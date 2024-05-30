Ad

Oyo State government has unveiled plans to train and empower 500 youths for lifetime opportunities under a programme tagged: Omituntun 2.0 Enterprise Skill Development Programme (OEs-DEP).

It noted that the mega youth empowerment programme was meant for graduates, who are mainly youths and indigenes of the state across the 33 local government areas, including people living with disabilities.

Addressing a pre-event press conference at the press briefing room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the commissioner for youths and sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke, lauded the state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for the laudable programme, saying youths, especially young graduates, have been yearning for the empowerment and development programme.

Adegoke said that 15 youths who are graduates and qualified from the entries would be selected from each local government area in the state for the training.

She added that starter packs to start their businesses would be given to the trainees and that the training would be held in the five zones: Ibarapa, Oyo, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso, and Ibadan.

According to her, the training’s flag-off will be held between June 10 and 13, 2024, at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iseyin.

She said, “I stand before you this morning with all sense of fulfilment and a heart full of appreciation to Almighty God and His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde, for his approval to implement this laudable and life-impacting programme.

“Youths in the state have been yearning for this training and saying that my office and this administration had only been concentrating on sporting activities alone, neglecting the youth development aspect.”