The speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Danladi Jatau, has urged all ethnic groups in the state to live in peace and harmony with one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

The speaker made the appeal when the leadership of the Eggon Cultural Development Association (ECDA) paid him a visit in his Lafia office to congratulate him on his appointment as the speaker of the House.

Jatau said in order for the state to develop, there was a need for peace and harmony among all ethnic nationalities.

“Peace is priceless and a necessary requirement for the development of any society, hence the need for all to embrace it.

“I will use my position to unite the people, and ensure peace among people of different backgrounds in the state,” he said.

Jatau appreciated them for the visit and promised never to let the state down while discharging his duties.

He enjoined them to embrace other ethnic groups and see everyone living around them as brothers and sisters for peace and development of the state specifically, and Nigeria at large.

In his remarks, the member representing Lafia Central constituency and the minority whip of the House, Hon Solomon Akwashiki, assured of better living conditions for his constituents.

Akwashiki assured the speaker of his people’s readiness to support the government’s policies and programmes at all times.

The minority whip also assured Jatau of his commitment to empower his people and bring speedy development to Lafia Central Constituency.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and chairman of the ECDA, Mr Sunday Okpa, said they had come to congratulate Jatau as the new speaker of the House.

“I want to assure you, Mr Speaker, of our loyalty and support for your leadership.

“We do not have any doubts about your capacity as the speaker to deliver effectively on your mandate.

“This is due to your wealth of experience as member and chairman of various standing committees in the House,” Okpa said. (NAN)