Naskaxe Investment and Property Limited has revealed plans for a home for the low income earners across Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Amb. Fazazee Nasiru Adesina, made this known at official opening of the Abuja office of the company and the unveiling of his brand ambassador on Wednesday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the realization of this dream, the CEO of Naskaxe Investment and Property Limited, Ambassador Fazazee Nasiru Adesina, said his company is in talks with international organizations to fund the project that would alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable groups.

According to him, “As it is now, we have made provision for everyone in Nigeria, whether those who do not have funds or those who have funds.”

“We have a very large area to give opportunities to those who do not have them. It is because of this that we went abroad and we are discussing with some companies who are willing to give us funds to build houses for the less. Because as humanitarian ambassadors under the UN, we won’t be able to ensure that everybody has a good place to live in.

“It is not that the less privileged will not pay at all. There is a program in the UK where you have people who go to school and after graduation, they now come back and pay.

“We are working on it. It will be a long-term thing where they will pay gradually.

Most of our estates are in Abuja. We have Country Home Estate, Belview Estate, and others, and we hope that in the next few years, we will do more.

“What we want to do is to make sure all Nigerians have a good home. This is something we are working on and in a few years we should be able to get what we want,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Andy Elerewe, Chairman/CEO of the ALBEN Group of Companies and Vice President,Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria(REDAN)North Central Zone, in his goodwill message said, “Today I am highly delighted to be here, specifically because the MD of Naskaxe Investment and Property Limited is someone I know for over 7 years.”

“I have also seen him as a person destined for greater heights. He is very honest and true-worthy,”,he said

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of ace comedian and AOP Dymond Joshua as a brand Ambassador of the company.