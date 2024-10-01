Senate President Godswill Akpabio has emphasised the National Assembly’s commitment to stabilising the polity, stating that “we are not a rubber stamp”.

The Senate president disclosed this to the State House correspondents following the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa.

According to him, the National Assembly always takes action to stabilise the polity.

He said, “The president commended the National Assembly, saying that it is our job to ensure that we take action that will stabilise the polity.

“We are not a rubber stamp. We make sure we take action that will stabilise the polity.”

Akpabio praised the new CJN’s qualifications and character, describing her as “highly qualified” with a “very high moral standard” and “incorruptible.”

He highlighted her extensive experience, from her time as a Magistrate to her role as a judge in Lagos.

The Senate President expressed optimism about the judiciary’s future under her leadership, saying, “Nigeria can boost as yet again the judiciary where remain upright under her watch, and the common man can get justice.”

Regarding expectations from the National Assembly, Akpabio emphasised the need for collaboration between government branches to ensure political stability.

He also stressed the importance of consistency in court decisions across different levels of the judiciary.

Akpabio called for reforms in areas such as prison decongestion, expediting justice, and addressing prolonged pre-trial detentions.

He assured the National Assembly is “very poised to support the judiciary” in these efforts.

He said, “The doctrine espoused in the judiciary is that a decided decision should be followed, and whenever the superior court of record makes a decision, the lower ones should automatically adhere.

“Those are the things we expect, and we want her to also bring improvement in terms of prison decongestion and awaiting trial.

“They should speed up the will of justice. There are too many people awaiting justice in land matters, and you will see people being sent to prison for some eight years and then later sentenced to two years in prison. What happens to the additional five years they spend?

“So she still has to bring reforms to the judiciary, and the National Assembly is very poised to support the judiciary,” he added.