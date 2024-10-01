Doyen of international relations Babafemi Badejo, a professor at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, has said that the excitement about Nigeria getting a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council might be a mirage.

Badejo made this assessment while appearing on a Zoom programme, “New Dawn,” an Ogun State Television broadcast on September 30, 2024.

He says the rest of Africa no longer relies on Nigeria’s past performance.

He said in the 1970s and 80s, the African continent naturally conceded leadership at the UN to Nigeria.

“Still, the same cannot be said today when the country is hard put on posting its diplomats to foreign missions,” Badejo said while emphasising that Nigeria’s role in peacekeeping has significantly declined, especially the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) fighting Boko Haram.

The former deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Somalia said securing a permanent UN seat is not easy, as contending forces and competition from other countries could jeopardise Nigeria’s chances.

Citing interests in the council by countries like Germany, Japan, Brazil, and India, and competition in Africa from countries like Egypt and South Africa, Badejo doubts if there are vacancies at the UN Security Council for Nigeria, pointing out that the veto-wielding members would only advance their interests.