NASS: Now, Politics Should Be Over

With the emergence of presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, it will fit and proper to assume that the kind of politics that dominated the public space as to who becomes what in the legislative chambers should be over. In its place should be serious legislative work in terms of making laws for good governance to lighten the burden Nigerians bear.

While the politicking lasted, Nigerians were inundated with reports of campaigning and deals by the lawmakers which culminated in the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Sen Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy respectively, as well as Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Hon Benjamin Kalu, Speaker and deputy Speaker for the House of Representatives.

What is clear is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had their way in the kind of National Assembly leadership they desire. Their candidates won. The opposition lawmakers did not cause any upsets unlike in the Sen Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Hon Yakubu Dogara era.

The expectation, henceforth, is that post-election rancour in the two chambers will be less. If that is a correct reading of the barometer, then, there may not be any excuses for poor performance on that score. Indeed, this newspaper had cautioned during the leadership scramble for the National Assembly leadership, that the lawmakers cannot afford to lose sight of the big picture.

The social, political and economic realities in today’s Nigeria is a sorry tale. The statistics tell it all. To put the situation in context, data obtained from the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), a project of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Africa programme, revealed that 63,111 were killed since May 29, 2015. The deaths were caused by terrorism, banditry, Herders/farmers clashes, communal crises, cult clashes, and extra-judicial killings among others which have intensified in the recent weeks.

Last year, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) disclosed that this next administration will inherit a public debt of N77 trillion if the N23 trillion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are secured. The multinational consulting firm, KPMG revealed that the Nigerian unemployment rate rose to 37.7per cent in 2022. It believes the figure will further rise to 40.6per cent, due to the continuing inflow of job seekers into the job market.