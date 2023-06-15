10th NASS Notifies Tinubu, Parliamentary Union Of Take-off

The Senate yesterday resolved to write letters to the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) on the commencement of their legislative activities.

After Senate President Godswill Akpabio took the opening prayers, the Senate went for a closed-door session that lasted for over three hours.

The lawmakers later resolved to write President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the IPU that it has resumed legislative activities for the 10th session with Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

Other organisations the Senate is writing to are: African Union (AU); Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA); Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); ECOWAS Parliament; Pan African Parliament and Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA).

Haven congratulated the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate also set up a 15-member Welfare Committee, chaired by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East).

The committee, which is to make arrangements for the Senate offices, seating arrangements and other logistics, followed a motion moved by Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North), which were considered and adopted by the red chambers.