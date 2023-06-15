Thursday, June 15, 2023
GITEX Africa: NITDA And Nigeria’s Digital Transformation Agenda

by Innocent Odoh
2 hours ago
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is making  great efforts to strengthen  regional collaboration for digital transformation across Africa to provide opportunities that can propel the continent into a digital era of innovation and inclusive development.

This was the agency’s focus  at the  recent GITEX Africa maiden edition of technology exhibitions in Morocco,which  brought  together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss and showcase advancements in technology.

The event provided an ideal platform for organisations to promote dialogue, showcase innovative solutions, and forge partnerships to harness the potential of the digital age. NITDA’s participation focused on fostering collaborations, sharing best practices, and addressing the challenges hindering Africa’s digital growth.

Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, who was  represented by Dr. Aristotle Onumo, Director of Corporate Planning and Strategy, participated at the two Panel Sessions themed: “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Africa: Strategies, Challenges and Opportunities” and “Fast Tracking to an Integrated and Inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure.”

In his presentations, Dr. Onumo discussed the role of technology in driving economic growth, job creation, and digital economy development on the continent. He highlighted the need for African countries to in