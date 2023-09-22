A group dedicated to continuity in good governance, Akwa Ibom Grand Alliance for Continuity and Good Governance, has welcomed the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the entire Senate as they storm Akwa Ibom State for a retreat.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Prince Bassey Ufot, the group lauded the senators for bringing their retreat to Akwa Ibom State, which will be hosted at the Four Point by Sheraton in Ikot Ekpene.

“It is good that the retreat is taking place at the Four Points by Sheraton, which was started by the Senate President, and completed by his successor, the immediate past Gov, Udom Emmanuel, who even raised the hotel to its present five star level. We commend the former governor Udom Emmanuel for this great feat.

“We also wish to salute former Governor Udom Emmanuel for completing the world class 29 kilometer Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road, which former Governor Akpabio also started but could not complete before he left office.

“It is this sense of continuity, completing a road project that was left at three kilometers, but was completed by his successor, Udom Emmanuel that we deem necessary to celebrate,” the group stated.