No fewer than 14 persons have lost their lives in boat accidents in Nasarawa State within the space of two weeks.

The fatalities were recorded in just two incidents in the Lafia local government area of the state between August 19 and September 4, 2023 respectively.

Our correspondent reports that while 12 people lost their lives in boat mishaps in August, two perished in an incident in September.

In the incident which occurred on August 19 in Kogi Kungra Kamfani, in Arikiya, in Lafia local government area, a boat containing 19 passengers capsized, killing 12 persons, while seven survived.

Similarly, on September 4, a boat bearing seven people capsized on River Gidan Buba, killing two persons on board, while five were rescued.

In both incidents, the passengers were either returning or heading to the farms when the incident happened.

Worried by the development, the state House of Assembly, led by its speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, called on the relevant state government organ to investigate the cause of the incessant accidents which often resulted in loss of lives, with a view to containing the menace.

In the interim, the House advocated for urgent provision of modern speed boats to mitigate the reoccurrence of the accidents.

The House resolution was as a result of a motion of public interest brought by Hon Barr. Esson Mairiga, member representing Lafia North constituency, where the incident is concentrated.

Barrister Mairiga decried the situation which he described as “disturbing” and “very sad”.

“ Mr Speaker and Hon colleagues, if you recall, on 19th August, 2023, there was boat Mishap in Wayo Kugar of my constituency where 19 people capsized.

“ While 12 lost their lives and 7 survived. Again on 4th of September, 2023, 7 people capsized at River Gidan Buba where twi lost their lives and five survived, “ he said.