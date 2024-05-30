Ad

Following the statement by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) regarding the alleged illegal activities of certain individuals claiming affiliation with NATCOM, the proponent of the proposed National Commission for the Co-ordination and Control of the Proliferation against Small Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism in Nigeria (NATCOM), Dr. Baba Mohammed, has cautioned self-proclaimed members and the public against negative and divisive utterances.

Dr. Mohammed was reacting to various comments, reactions, messages, and posts on some social media platforms in response to the ONSA’s stance on the proposed NATCOM and the nefarious activities of some persons.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Co-ordinating Director of Human Resources of the proposed commission, Mr David Olaitan, restated that Dr. Mohammed is a staunch stickler to proper procedures, an adept administrator and a law-abiding citizen.

The statement categorically distanced Mohammed from such negative remarks, reactions, and publications targeted at ONSA.

It cautioned all self-proclaimed members of NATCOM and the general public against misrepresenting Mohammed’s character or the proposed NATCOM.

The statement further warned that anyone found engaging in such behaviour will be subjected to legal consequences even as it reiterated that Dr. Mohammed holds the Office of the NSA in high regard and is committed to upholding its directives without exception.