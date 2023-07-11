NATCOM Lauds Tinubu’s Emergence As ECOWAS Chair, Seeks Legal Backing

Nigeria National Commission (NATCOM) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumption of the chairmanship of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It also tasked him to halt flow of illegal arms in the region.

The group, in a congratulatory message by its interim director-general, Dr. Agaba Iduh Fidel said only a speedy establishment of the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of small Arms, Ammunition and light Weapons would tame widespread insecurity in the region’s ungoverned spaces.

He blamed the activities of banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitations, insurgents on the availability of too many illegal arms and ammunitions in the hands of the non state actors within and outside the ECOWAS ungoverned spaces.

“On behalf of the entire officers/personnel of national commission for the coordination and control of the proliferation of small arms, ammunitions and light weapons NATCOM heartily congratulates you on your emergence as the chairman of the economic community of West African States (ECOWAS)

“This noble and well-deserved appointment is a further confirmation of your strategic leadership and outstanding qualities/track records of performance as endowed and crowned by God Almighty.

“We are confident, therefore, that under your ECOWAS leadership, in less than no time, you will give your assent for the speedy establishment and take off of the commission for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms, Ammunitions and Light Weapons (NATCOM) in Nigeria towards addressing the concerns of heightened insecurities caused by banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitations, insurgence which have become a threat to the national security hence,the availability of too many illegal arms and ammunitions in the hands of the non state actors within and outside the ECOWAS ungoverned spaces. This will also create jobs for our teeming youths.”