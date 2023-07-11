Ogun Guber: Federal Govt Arraigns Adebutu In Absentia For Vote Buying

Federal government has arraigned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu and nine others before an Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta for vote buying. Adebutu was charged in absentia.

A few months ago, Adebutu left the country, following allegations of electoral malpractices and money laundering preferred against him and his party by the federal government.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), through its Ogun State chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, had written a petition to the Inspector General of Police over the vote buying allegation, which was investigated by the State Criminal Investigations Department Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the federal government through the Director of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice filed criminal charges against Ladi and his co-defendants at the High Court.

When the case came up before Justice Abiodun Akinyemi sitting in Court 4, it was adjourned till yesterday owing to the inability of the court’s process servers to serve Ladi Adebutu and his co-defendants with the information sheet.

However, as at the time the matter was called yesterday, Adebutu remained at large while the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 10th defendants in persons of Ogunbona Hammed, Tiamiyi Waleed, Egunsola Owolabi, Sanni Adejoke and Malik respectively were present.