All Federal Capital Territory Sports Association (AFSA), has appointed Dr.Jim Chimezie Okolo as Chief Coordinator,a decision that marks a turning point in the drive to strengthen sports development in the FCT.

The appointment was endorsed by HRM, Eze Sir Ifeanyi Eke, President of AFSA, and Mr. Agbor Clinton Ayuk, Director-General of AFSA, who entrusted him with the responsibility of guiding the association toward excellence and innovation. The certificate of appointment charged him with mobilising stakeholders, strengthening grassroots sports, and positioning the Federal Capital Territory as a hub of athletic talent. In his oath, Dr. Okolo pledged to abide by the rules and regulations of AFSA and discharge his duties with honesty and integrity.

The Director-General of AFSA, Mr. Agbor Clinton Ayuk, emphasised that Dr. Okolo is an asset to the association, and his involvement will elevate the organization’s status among its stakeholders. He noted that AFSA aims to transform Abuja’s sports landscape and take it to the next level.

Recently, the association appointed Crown Prince Arthur Eze as its Grand Patron, a move that underscores its commitment to growth and excellence.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, praised the appointment of Dr. Jim Okolo, stating that it marks a significant milestone in the association’s journey towards achieving its goals. He explained that AFSA was established with the aim of giving the private sector an opportunity to contribute towards making Abuja a sports hub in Africa.

Dr. Okolo’s appointment is seen as a strategic move at a time when driving sports development in the FCT was critical to addressing social challenges and building community pride. As Chief Coordinator, he is central to policy implementation, program design, and stakeholder mobilisation, injecting energy and discipline into the sports sector.

Beyond AFSA, Dr. Okolo’s influence extends across regional and international platforms. He was appointed West African Coordinator of the Universal Migration Enlightenment Centre, a role endorsed by the Global Migration Research Institute in Maryland, USA.

He also serves as National Coordinator of Nouvelle Perspective, an international NGO, further strengthening his role in promoting democratic integrity and humanitarian development.