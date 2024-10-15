Advertisement

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced significant progress in recovering the national grid following a partial power outage on Monday, October 14, at 6:48pm.

Efforts to restore power commenced immediately, with the Azura power station playing a crucial role in initiating the black start process.

Despite reaching advanced recovery stages by 10:24am on Tuesday, TCN encountered a minor setback temporarily hindering progress.

“The slight setback notwithstanding, TCN continued with the grid recovery process, which has reached an advanced stage,” the company stated, ensuring bulk power availability to approximately 90% of its substations nationwide.

Power supply has been successfully restored to critical areas, including the Abuja axis and other major distribution load centres across the country.

Notably, the Ibom Gas generating station remained unaffected by the disturbance, maintaining its supply to regions in the South-South, including Eket, Ekim, Uyo, and the Itu 132kV transmission substations.

TCN said it planned to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident once the grid was fully restored.

“Investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out as soon as the grid is fully restored,” assured Ndidi Mbah, spokesperson of the TCN.

The ongoing efforts highlighted TCN’s commitment to maintaining stability in Nigeria’s power supply system, even amid challenges.

LEADERSHIP reports that the national electricity grid suffered a total collapse around 6:48pm on Monday with generation dropping to zero megawatts, throwing homes and businesses into complete darkness.

While recovery efforts were ongoing, the grid tripped off again at about 9:17am on Tuesday morning.