The National Human Rights Commission has empowered 30 senior secondary students of Premiere Academy, Abuja, as Human Rights Defenders and Peace Ambassadors, with a mandate to positively influence their school and communities.

This follows a special Peace Advocacy and Human Rights Training organised by the Commission for the students at its Abuja office.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief (Dr.) Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu was on hand to receive the visiting students. He was accompanied by the Deputy Director, Human Rights Education and Promotion, Mrs Uche Okwuobi.

The training was facilitated by officers of the Human Rights Education and Promotion Unit and representatives from other departments of the Commission.

The session centred on broadening the students’ knowledge and understanding of human rights, citizen responsibilities, and civic values.

The officials took the students through the mandate and activities of the National Human Rights Commission, while also providing them with valuable first-hand practical knowledge of human rights, civic responsibilities, justice, equality, and the importance of respecting the dignity and fundamental rights of every individual.

The accompanying interactive question-and-answer session also deepened the students’ understanding of the Commission’s role in promoting, protecting, and monitoring human rights in Nigeria.

The students had the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the officials on issues related to human rights violations, child protection, bullying, discrimination, abuse, and access to justice.

A media statement from the School, signed by its principal, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, described the visit as a clear demonstration of Premiere Academy’s commitment to developing students who are set to lead as young people equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with character, confidence, discipline, civic awareness and a strong sense of responsibility.

It further noted that the experience was both educational and inspiring, as the students gained a deeper appreciation of the importance of human rights in building a peaceful, just and democratic society.

“Through various sessions like the one with NHRC, our students are being empowered and encouraged to become responsible citizens who understand the law, respect diversity, can speak up against injustice and contribute positively to society”.

While thanking the NHRC for helping students increase their awareness through the enriching learning experience, Akinsowon stated that the School would continue to create opportunities that take learning beyond the classroom and prepare students to become responsible leaders and positive contributors to the nation.

“At Premiere Academy, we believe that education is not only about what students know, but also about who they become and how they use their knowledge to make a difference”, he said.