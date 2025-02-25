The National Library of Nigeria played host to dignitaries, language enthusiasts, and key stakeholders on Friday, February 21, 2025, as Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate the 25th International Mother Language Day (IMLD).

The event, themed “Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day,” highlighted the critical role of mother tongues in shaping national identity, culture, and sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote address, the National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, underscored the need for Nigeria to intensify efforts to preserve its linguistic diversity. She emphasized that of the over five hundred sixty-three Indigenous languages, at least Twenty-nine are critically endangered, with some, like Njerep and Ichen, on the brink of extinction.

Prof. Anunobi recalled that UNESCO had designated February 21 as International Mother Language Day in 1999 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity.

She also noted that the United Nations declared 2022-2032 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, with four major global objectives: learning, teaching, and transmitting indigenous languages; prioritizing language preservation; ensuring legal recognition of indigenous languages; and creating an enabling environment for their usage.

The National Library of Nigeria has been at the forefront of efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s linguistic heritage through several strategic programs, including the Commemoration of International Mother Language Day. Literature and Documentation in Indigenous Languages. Development of the Nigerian Language Map. Preservation of Endangered Languages in Taraba State. Community Literacy Programmes. She urged parents to speak their native languages at home, educators to integrate them into curricula, and researchers to document them for posterity.

In his goodwill message, the President of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), Dr. Dominic Amenaghawon Omokaro, lauded the National Library for its unwavering commitment to linguistic diversity. He stressed that libraries play a crucial role in multilingual literacy programmes, digital content preservation, and fostering an inclusive knowledge ecosystem.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO), Dr. Olagunju Idowu Lateef, reaffirmed UNESCO’s support for language preservation policies, mother tongue instruction, and research initiatives. He called for more efforts to ensure Nigeria’s rich linguistic heritage remains intact for future generations.

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy also pledged continued support for indigenous language initiatives. In a message delivered on behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging cultural heritage for national development.