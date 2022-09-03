Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has applauded the Federal Government on ageing policy which gave birth to National Senior Citizen Centre (NSCC), describing it as a long overdue policy.

Oba Balogun stated this when the Oyo State Forum of the agency in company of the United Nations Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of all Human Rights by Older Persons paid him a courtesy visit at his Alarere residence.

The monarch said the centre, which came into being through an Act of 2017 could not have come at the right time in view of its relevance to the needs of the elderly people and who had suffered neglect by the government over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The elderly people in the country over the years had suffered neglect by the government as if they do not belong to the society again, not minding whatever might have been their contributions to the country in the past. Fortunately, it is a stage everybody aspires to attain and we are all subjected to the same fate at our different times of getting old.

“We must acknowledge the initiative by this administration through the Act which is a way of correcting the past wrong done to our senior citizens. I urge the Centre to ensure that its activities are made to reach every nook and cranny through sensitization and awareness campaign. The Centre’s activities must be for everybody, irrespective of one’s past or background”, Olubadan added.

The Centre’s Director-General, Dr. Emem Omokaro told Olubadan that the purpose of the visit was to introduce the centre to him as a body with a mandate to identify the needs of senior citizens and to cater for them.

“It is the first distinct national corporate body with focus on social inclusion of senior citizens in sustainable development and the improvement of the quality of living and well-being for self -fulfilment.

The United Nations Human Rights Officer, Claire Natheuie, who represented the United Nations Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of All Human Rights by Older Persons commended the monarch for hosting the team, insisting that the older people equally have rights to whatever dividends of any government that are available to the younger generation.