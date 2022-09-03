No fewer than 86 princes have been shortlisted for screening into the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.

As expected, the head of princes in the ancient town, Chief Mukaila Afonja, had submitted names of the contestants to the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Ayoola.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, who disclosed this stated that the Basorun, whose position was likened to the position of the present modern day Prime Minister had also summoned an emergency meeting of Oyo Mesi following the receipt of the names.

The meeting was attended by the Chairperson of Atiba Local Government Area, Alhaja Kafilat Olakojo.

Durojaiye added that it was resolved at the meeting that all the contestants should attend a peace meeting on Saturday, 3rd of September, 2022, at the Agbala Ogun Hall, in the Palace.

He maintained that all the contestants would be screened between 4th and 8th of September, 2022, saying that from next week Monday, the 4th till Thursday, the 8th of September, 2022, 10 contestants would appear for interviews on a daily basis.

“There will be a break on Friday, as no interview will take place, to pave the way for the Jumat service. The interview will resume on Monday, the 12th and last till the 15th of September, 2022.

It would be recalled that the throne of Alaafin of Oyo became vacant following the demise of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, who reigned for 52 years.