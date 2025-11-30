The National Sports Commission (NSC) has secured the approval of the National Council of Sports for a landmark policy that formally criminalises and institutionalises sanctions against age falsification in Nigerian sports.

According to a statement signed by Dr.Kehinde Ajayi, Director, Press National Sports Commission, (NSC),the policy which was

endorsed at the 2nd National Council on Sports in Calabar, represents the strongest and most comprehensive reform ever implemented to confront age cheating, a practice that has embarrassed the nation, derailed talent development and damaged Nigeria’s international image for decades.

“The era of impunity is over,” Hon. Olopade declared, describing age falsification as “a national disgrace and a systematic sabotage of Nigeria’s sports future.” He cited repeated high-profile scandals that have subjected the country to global ridicule, adding that the NSC will no longer tolerate a system where fraud thrives at the expense of honest young athletes.

“Age cheating steals dreams, destroys careers and tarnishes our flag,” Hon. Olopade said. “These new sanctions send a clear message: If you manipulate, falsify or misrepresent ages in Nigerian sport, you will face the full weight of the law.”

The newly approved sanctions apply to athletes, coaches, team officials, officiating officials, state delegations and administrators involved in any form of age fraud.

Offending athletes will face immediate disqualification, loss of medals, withdrawn records and suspensions ranging from one to two years for a first offense, and longer or permanent bans for repeat violations.

Coaches and officials involved in falsification risk licence suspensions of up to three years, removal from all duties and permanent disqualification in severe cases.

Entire teams and state delegations may be disqualified, stripped of results and fined to cover administrative and investigation costs.

These policies take effect immediately across all national age-grade competitions and will inform Nigeria’s participation in continental and international events going forward.

The reform is a central pillar of the NSC’s Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), which elevates transparency, accountability and integrity as nonnegotiable standards for a modern, globally respected sports system. By criminalising age falsification, Nigeria now aligns with the strict compliance mechanisms enforced by FIFA, World Athletics, FIBA and the IOC.

The NSC also issued a clear warning: age cheating will no longer be treated as a minor internal issue. Athletes, parents, officials and state representatives who assist, conceal or participate in falsification will face penalties without exception.

To strengthen enforcement, the commission will deploy enhanced verification technologies, including biometric screening, digital birth-record cross-checks and mandatory documentation audits before major competitions.

Olopade stressed that the new measures are designed to protect honest young athletes and ensure fairness across all levels of competition.

“Genuine 17-year-olds should not be competing against falsified 20-year-olds. These reforms protect our children, our reputation and our future.”

With this bold move, Nigeria positions itself as a continental leader in establishing clear and enforceable consequences for age fraud. The NSC expects the reforms to boost youth performance, improve talent discovery pathways, restore public trust and elevate the integrity of sports administration nationwide.

The National Sports Commission commended the National Council of Sports for its unanimous support and urges all state sports councils, federations, coaches, parents and administrators to uphold these new standards in full.