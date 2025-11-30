The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced the launch of a sports-infrastructure support program aimed at strengthening facilities in states selected to host upcoming editions of the National Sports Festival (NSF).

Advertisement

A statement signed by Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, Director, Press National Sports Commission, (NSC), explained that the landmark initiative is designed to guarantee that host states are supported in their preparations to build and upgrade their sporting infrastructure, thereby elevating the overall quality, safety, and global competitiveness of the Festival.

As part of this newly approved program, Enugu State, host of the next National Sports Festival, will become the first beneficiary of the NSC’s intervention.

Advertisement

The Commission will work closely with the Enugu State Government to build a modern swimming complex, in line with international standards.

The hosts state of the 2028 and 2030 editions of the Festival will also benefit from this program.